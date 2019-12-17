Cuba Parliament Standing Committees Hold Debates in Havana

Cuba parliamentarias will be discussing key issues during this week in Havana’s Convention Palace. (File photo / Irene Pérez).

Deputies of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP), meeting in the Havana Convention Palace, will debate on Tuesday pressing issues for the nation as a prelude to the IV ordinary session of this body in its IX Legislature, which will take place on December 20 and 21.

The Agrifood Commission will discuss the results of the control and inspection carried out on the process of contracting agricultural production for 2020, and, together with the Education, Culture, Science, Technology and Environment Commission, will analyze the conclusions of the study on the application of science, technology and innovation in food production.



The Health and Sports and National Defense and Internal order commissions will receive an update on the country’s epidemiological situation, especially the giant African land snail.

The parliamentarians will also learn about the results of the control and inspection actions of self-employed workers who work as assistants for child care, as well as those carried out in the territories to learn about the quality and impact of activities organized as part of the Recreation Program.

This Tuesday the Ministry of Energy and Mines will offer information on compliance with measures taken at the country level to address the energy situation and the Commission for Services will discuss the port-transport-internal economy chain, and compliance with Law 118 (on Foreign Investment) in various activities.

The impact of traffic accidents on the economy and society during 2019 and the results of the measures taken to reduce them will also be evaluated.

Special attention will require the analysis of the estimated compliance with the Economy Plan and the proposed plan for the coming year.

The Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee will consider the proposed legislative timetable presented to the ANPP by the Minister of Justice, and will include in the agenda of the day the analysis of the proposed opinion of the Draft Law on the Organization and Functioning of the ANPP and the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba.