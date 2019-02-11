Cuba Loses to Panama in 2019 Caribbean Series Finals

The Cubans won their last title in 2015 and were looking to add a fourth championship in Panamanian soil, where they were the champions in 1952, 1956 and 1960

Cuba´s representative to the 2019 Caribbean Series, Los Leñadores de las Tunas, was defeated at the final game by Panama´s Los Toros de Herrera 3-1 on Sunday.

It was Panama´s second ever victory at the tournament and first since 1950.

Panama participated in the series for the first time since 1960 only after the Caribbean Professional Baseball Leagues moved the contest out of Venezuela due to security concerns shortly before it began. With Panama hosting, the Toros de Herrera were invited to play as a guest.

At the end of the match the tournament´s All-Star team was announced, and it included two Cubans: outfielder Alfredo Despaigne and right-handed pitcher Lázaro Blanco.

The slugger Despaigne, averaged for 350, 20-7, with pair of doubles and five driven.

For his part, Blanco reached two victories in the contest and in twelve innings of work did not admit runs, neither clean nor dirty, with only eight hits tolerated, he struck out eight opponents and gave away four bases.