Cuba Foreign Minister Warns on Dangerous U.S. Policy

In the USA, tax cuts, low interest rates and trade wars have not yielded desired results. (Photo taken from China Daily).

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla warns of the danger of Washington seeking to score a hit in the international arena at all costs because the economic situation in the northern country is getting complicated.

The economic situation in the U.S. is complicated. There has not been the expected growth. Tax cuts, low interest rates and trade wars have not yielded desired results. The U.S. government will seek a successful foreign policy at all costs. Danger, the Cuban FM wrote on his Twitter account.

Last Saturday the White House announced that President Donald Trump extended for another year the validity of the law that establishes the basis of the blockade against the Caribbean Island.

The law delegates to the U.S. president the possibility of applying economic punishments in time of war or any other period of national emergency and prohibits trade with the enemy or its allies during armed conflicts.

It is the third time since he took office that Trump has extended the regulations approved during the First World War and that currently only applies to Cuba since 1962 when then President John F. Kennedy resorted to this law to establish the blockade against Cuba.

The commercial, economic and financial blockade against Cuba in the last year, from March 2018 to April 2019, caused losses of almost 4.4 billion dollars, becoming one of the main causes of the shortage of food and fuel and the difficulty in acquiring spare parts.

In another tweet, Minister Rodriguez denounced that the U.S. government intends to destroy the Cuban Revolution through the economic suffocation of the people, the suffering of the families, the shortages, the privations, and the hardship.

It is a genocidal plan. As in the last 60 years, it will fail. | No one is given up here in Cuba,” proclaimed Rodriguez Parrilla on Twitter.