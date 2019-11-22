Cuba Foreign Minister Rejects New US Defamatory Campaign

Lies and slander are the basis of its aggressive escalation, said the minister. (Photo: ACN).

Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, stated on Twitter that the U.S. government complements the economic war against Cuba with meddling in the country’s internal affairs and open political subversion.



Lies and slander are the basis of its aggressive escalation. Its failure is total, the minister noted. These statements are based on a new defamatory and discrediting campaign against Cuba, led by the United States, as part of its policy of growing hostility against the Cuban people.

Now they use as a pretext the arrest of the counterrevolutionary Jose Daniel Ferrer, a salaried agent in the service of that country, with a long history of provocative actions against public order and legality.

The U.S. Embassy in Cuba has been the main tool for the attention, orientation and financing of the behavior of Ferrer, in a clear expression of meddling in the internal affairs of the Caribbean island and of open instigation to violence, disturbance of order and disrespect of the forces of order perpetrated by this citizen.

The head of the American diplomatic mission personally leads this show. In the recently celebrated Council of Ministers, President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez advised to be “always united, organized and mobilized. We cannot give space to fractures, manipulations, intrusions and provocations”.