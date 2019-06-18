Bruno Rodríguez Thanks Caribbean Nations for Solidarity

At the monument to the Martyrs of Barbados, Rodríguez paid tribute to the 73 victims of the attack against a Cuban commercial plane in mid-flight perpetrated in 1976. (Photo: @BrunoRguezP).

Cuban Minister of Foreign Relations, Bruno Rodríguez, concludes today in Bridgetown, Barbados, a tour of several Caribbean countries, where he ratified the brotherhood of his country with the peoples of this region.

In this country, Bruno held a meeting with local intellectuals and personalities of the culture area, friends of Cuba, and representatives of the Movement of Solidarity with the island. He also met with Cuban cooperator working there and members of the Association of Cuban Residents “Martyrs of Barbados”.

As part of his broad agenda, the Cuban minister was also received by the President of the Senate, Richard Lionel Cheltenham, and the Vice President of Parliament, Gline A. Clarke. In those meetings he highlighted the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation that link both nations.

Yesterday, at the monument to the Martyrs of Barbados, Rodríguez paid tribute to the 73 victims of the attack against a Cuban commercial plane in mid-flight perpetrated in 1976 off the coasts of this country.

He also met with the Governor General of Barbados, Sandra Mason, and both highlighted the ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between both nations.

The head of Cuban diplomacy was received yesterday by Prime Minister, Mia A. Mottley, with whom he ratified the brotherhood that unites Cuba and Barbados and the good state of bilateral relations and the common will to continue strengthening them.

Rodriguez began a tour of the Caribbean last week in Trinidad and Tobago, which was continued in Santa Lucia prior to his participation in the 6th Caricom-Cuba Ministerial Meeting in Guyana.

I have concluded a successful tour. I appreciate Caribbean nations' solidarity with #Cuba & ratify our willingness to continue strengthening relations with CARICOM & our permanent commitment to the #Caribbean, with which we are united by an indestructible brotherhood & friendship pic.twitter.com/UKUOd2DPKO — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) June 18, 2019

