Cuba: Dynamic Constitutional Referendum Trial Proves Successful

Yesterday, electoral authorities conducted a trial throughout the country in order to evaluate the electoral system prior to the Constitutional Referendum to be held next February 24

The trial run held this Sunday was completed satisfactorily throughout the country, allowing electoral authorities at all levels to evaluate the preparation of plans and personnel in place, to successfully conduct the Constitutional Referendum, to be held next Sunday, February 24, according to Luisa María Márquez, spokesperson for the National Electoral Commission (CEN).

More than 225,000 citizens were involved in the effort that began at 7:00 am with the opening of 24,000 polling stations, and included the evaluation of all mechanisms, means, and structures involved.

Generally speaking, the results were positive, Márquez noted, “Although, some shortcomings were detected, which will be analyzed and corrected immediately,” adding, “We are ready to conduct the Referendum.”