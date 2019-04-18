Cuba Continue Efforts to Secure Return of Doctors Abducted in Kenya

Friends of Cuba from around the world have expressed their solidarity with the Cuban doctors. (Photo: PL).



“I had telephone conversations with His Excellencies Uhuru Kenyatta, president of the Republic of Kenya, and Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, president of the Federal Republic of Somalia, as part of our efforts to secure the return of our two abducted doctors,” announced from his Twitter account the President of the Councils of State and Ministers, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

Granma newspaper reports today that Diaz-Canel said from the first moment he heard of the events, that “Cuba strives tirelessly for the safe return of Assel Herrera and Landy Rodriguez, our doctors kidnapped in Kenya.

With them and their loved ones we share the certainty that their humanitarian mission will be respected and recognized. We believe in the power of solidarity.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla also held a telephone conversation with Kenya’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mónica Juma, a few days earlier. “We exchanged about the kidnapping of the two Cuban doctors and the actions taken by the government of her country in the face of the unfortunate incident.

Cuba does not rest on the purpose of returning them home with their families and their people, as the member of the Political Bureau of the Party and vice-president of the Councils of State and Ministers, Dr. Roberto Morales Ojeda, said in the same social network.