Cuba Celebrates China’s Founding Anniversary

A political and cultural gala was held in Havana to honor the commemoration. (Photo: ACN).

Miguel Diaz-Canel, president of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba, congratulated the people, the Government and the Chinese Communist Party on the 70th anniversary of its founding.

“Cuba celebrates the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the sister People’s Republic of China. Congratulations to the brother Chinese people, to the government, to the Communist Party as well as to its leaders,” Diaz-Canel wrote on Twitter.

Likewise, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla tweet: “Warm congratulations to the Chinese people, government and communist party on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The friendship and brotherhood ties that unite us are indestructible. We appreciate this nation’s contribution to peace and development”.

Bilateral relations between Cuba and China were formalized in 1960. Nowadays, China is Cuba’s second largest trading partner and one of the main destinations for national exports of goods.