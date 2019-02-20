Cuba Calls for International Mobilization to Defend Peace

The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs called on the United Nations (UN) to back the sovereignty of the Venezuelan people and not allow, under any circumstances, interference in the internal affairs of that nation

Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, minister of Foreign Affairs, called on the international community to make an effort to prevent

a U.S. military intervention in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

During a press conference at the headquarters of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomat pointed out that the island is aware of the movement of specialized troops to create a siege around the South American nation at the same time that a provocation is taking place on its border under the pretext of supposed humanitarian aid.

He added that these movements are carried out with total disrespect for the sovereignty of the countries concerned and that the military intervention remains among the options considered by the administration of Donald Trump, as stated by the U.S. president himself and several officials yesterday during a ceremony in Miami.

U.S. military high commanders, who are not characterized by devoting themselves to humanitarian aid, have held meetings with officials in the region while a deadline has been set to enter Venezuela humanitarian aid, which is a violation of international humanitarian law, added the Minister.

You have to see the objectives of this action,” said Rodriguez Parrilla, “and the fact that a U.S. senator recently declared that U.S. capital is needed for the reconstruction of Venezuela, a country that is not currently at war.

The Cuban diplomat denounced the U.S. government’s pressure to force international recognition of self-appointed interim president Juan Guaidó, as well as the U.N. Security Council’s approval of a resolution to force humanitarian aid to Venezuela, which also calls for the necessary measures to be taken.

We know that followed by these words comes the creation of air corridors, the protection of civilians and the use of force, recalled Rodriguez Parrilla, who called on the members of this multilateral organization to act in accordance with the norms of international law and the UN Charter.

We encourage Mexico, Uruguay and Bolivia to continue their efforts for a solution based on dialogue and respect for the sovereignty of the South American nation.

The foreign minister said it is hypocritical for the U.S. government to promote international aid of 20 million to Venezuela, when the system of economic sanctions it imposes causes losses of 30 billion.

We reiterate our firm and invariable solidarity with the Venezuelan people, the legitimate President Nicolás Maduro and the patriotic union, and we reaffirm that Venezuela defends the independence of all,” he said.