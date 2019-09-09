Cuba Beats US, Wins Men’s NORCECA Continental Volleyball

Cristobal Marte Hoffiz, first vicepPresident of FIVB and president of NORCECA presented the prize. (Photo: Getty Images)

Cuba defeated United States in a rematch game and won the 2019 Men’s NORCECA Continental Volleyball Championship based at the University of Winnipeg in Manitoba, Canada.

Cubans won 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20) and took revenge on the game they lost in straight sets during the preliminary stage, their only loss in six outings in the tournament.

The Caribbean island led in attack (46-34) and serving (10-5), but Americans

were better in blocking (11-7).

Wing spikers Osniel Mergarejo and Miguel Angel Lopez, both with 15 units, led Cuba´s attack followed by middle blocker Robertlandy Simon (14, including four aces) and opposite hitter Marlon Yant (12).

TJ DeFalco and Kyle Ensing, with 12 units each, highlighted for United States.

In other results in the final day, Canada earned the bronze medal after beating Mexico 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-12), while the Dominican Republic finished sixth after overcoming Guatemala 3-1 (28-30, 25-13, 28-26, 25-19).

Cuba had already locked up a spot in the NORCECA Olympic Qualifier next January as the winner of the recent Champions Cup, held in Colorado, USA. The latter is already qualified for the 2020 Olympics as winner of its pool in the FIVB Qualification Tournament last month.

In addition to Cuba, the NORCECA Olympic Qualifier will also be attended by Canada, Mexico, as well as Puerto Rico, who finished fifth in this contest.

Cuban Lopez was named MVP of the tournament after being the second best scorer of the event and fourth best server. The also Cubans Roamy Alonso and Osniel Melgarejo were also awarded as best middle blocker and server.

TJ DeFalco, first outside hitter; Jeffrey Jendrik, second middle blocker,

and Kyle Dagostino, best libero and best digger, were the American players

included in the individual prizes.

Puerto Ricans Luis Garcia and Maurice Torres received plaques as best setter and best opposite hitter, while Dominican Henry Tapia was the scoring leader.

Mexican Jesus Rangel and Canadian Timothy Maar were the best receiver and second outside hitter, respectively.