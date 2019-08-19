Cuba Attends Pan American Women’s Baseball Championship

The tournament will also be attended by Canada, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, the United States and Venezuela. (Photo taken from www.septimaentrada.com)

Cuba will participate from August 18 to 25 in the 1st Pan American Women’s Baseball Championship, to take place in the Mexican city of Aguascalientes.

The tournament will also be attended by Canada, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, the United States and Venezuela. It will be a round-robin contest where the best two teams will fight for the title while those ranking third and fourth in the qualifying stage will clash for the bronze medal.

This event grants four tickets to the World Baseball-Softball Confederation (WBSC) 2020 Women´s World Cup. Only France has already earned a berth to that major competition because of its status as leader in Europe.