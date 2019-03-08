Cuba: Antonio Becali Removed from Top Sport Position

Osvaldo Caridad Vento Montiller has been appointed to replace Becali. (Photo: Roberto Morejón).

The State Council, at the proposal of its President Miguel Diaz-Canel, agreed to remove Antonio Eduardo Becali Garrido from the position of President of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), in response to deficiencies in his work.



Osvaldo Caridad Vento Montiller, current vice-president of that

organization, was appointed to occupy this responsibility.



Vento Montiller has a degree in Education, specializing in Physical

Education. Within the INDER system he has held different responsibilities

for more than 20 years, 18 of them as Vice President.