Cuba and Kenya Explore New Areas for Bilateral Cooperation (+video)

Ines María Chapman was received by Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta. (Photo taken from www.nation.co.ke).

Kenya’s Minister of Health, Sicily Kariuki, said on Monday that there are broad prospects for increased collaboration between her country and Cuba.

After a meeting with Cuban Vice President Inés María Chapman, the Minister expressed in statements to Prensa Latina her complacency with the outcome of the meeting.

According to Kariuki —who praised the performance of the Cuban professionals— the agreements will continue and in particular there is a coincidence that they can explore new areas of cooperation.

Distributed in the 47 counties of the Kenyan geography, Cuban doctors arrived in the African nation in June last year.

Their goal is to help improve the health system and achieve universal

coverage in line with the World Health Organization’s postulates, said Nairobi authorities.

After arriving in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, the vice-president of the Councils of State and Ministers spoke with a representative of the Cuban Medical Brigade.

Chapman regretted that she could not see each of the collaborators, just because of the dispersion within the vast territory of the brother country. “I send you a big kiss, take care,” she said.