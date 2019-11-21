Cuba and Ecuador Sign Termination Act of Health Agreements

Members of the Cuban medical brigade who were working in Ecuador upon arrival in Havana’s Jose Martí Airport. (Photo: Omara García Mederos / ACN).

Cuba and Ecuador signed the Act that ends six specific agreements on scientific cooperation and technical assistance, existing between the Ministries of Health of both countries since 2009.

According to the signed minutes, the Ecuadorian authorities gave economic reasons for terminating and not renewing these agreements. Both sides recognized the results achieved in the fulfillment of the mentioned Conventions in epidemiology, transplantology, physiatrics and rehabilitation, imaging and radiology, ophthalmology and angiology.

Cuba expressed its interest in the Ecuadorian health authorities guaranteeing the required follow-up to the patients attended by the Cuban Medical Mission. The Cuban authorities stressed that as a result of Cuban medical cooperation in Ecuador since 1992, 6.800 000 medical consultations and 183.000 ophthalmological surgeries were carried out, which had a positive impact on the Ecuadorian population.

Since the beginning of medical collaboration in this country up to now, a total of 3.565 Cuban health professionals have assisted in Ecuador. There have been 212.360 surgical interventions, 3.548 births and 100.084 vaccination doses.

During the Solidarity Mission “Manuela Espejo”, which consisted of carrying out a psycho-social, pedagogical and clinical genetic study of people with disabilities, 825.576 people were attended, including 35.257 specialized consultations in neurophysiology and otorhinolaryngology. Clinical genetics studies were made to 21.062 patients.

On the other hand, Cuba helped with emergency situations and disasters in Ecuador: in 1986 due to heavy rains, in 2001 because of dengue epidemics, and for assistance to the victims of the earthquake in Manabi, on April 16, 2016.

Cuba ratifies the Ecuadorian people can always count on the humanist and supportive vocation of Cuban health professionals.

The collaborators of the Cuban Medical Brigade who were serving in Ecuador already returned home.

Havana, November 19, 2019.

Cuba´s Ministry of Public Health