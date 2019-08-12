Cuba 5th in PanAmerican Games Lima 2019

Cuba won 33 Gold, 27 Silver and 38 Bronze medals. (Photo: Mónica Ramírez).

Cuba finished the Pan American Games / Lima 2019 in fifth place. At the closing of the competitions on Sunday in the Peruvian capital, Cuba ended with: 33 Gold, 27 Silver and 38 Bronze medals.

On Sunday, the final day of competitions in Lima, the titles won by the judocas Idalys Ortiz and Andy Granda allowed the Cuban delegation to ascend to the fifth place in the medals table of the XVIII Pan American Games.

Cuba came out in fifth place, only surpassed by the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Canada. Argentina fell to sixth place, when Cuba overcame the medals total — reaching 98, combining Gold, Silver and Bronze.

Compared to the past Pan Am Games — held in Toronto, Canada in 2015 — Cuba ended the Lima games with three less Gold medals, but exceeded the total number of medals by one. In Toronto, Cuba won a total of 97 medals. Cuba finished in fourth place four years ago at Toronto 2015.

The closing ceremony of the 18th Pan American Games — Lima 2019 — took place Sunday night at the José Díaz National Stadium.