Cuba 2019 International Book Fair Opens in Havana

This year, the event is dedicated to Cuban writer and professor Eduardo Heras León and to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria as guest of honor

The International Book Fair (IDF), Cuba 2019, a cultural event considered the most significant of the Cuban publishing movement, was inaugurated this Thursday with the presence of Miguel Diaz-Canel, president of the Councils of States and Ministers.

La Calle de los Artilleros of the San Carlos de La Cabaña fortress hosted the opening of the event, in its XXVIII edition, dedicated on this occasion to the Cuban writer and professor Eduardo Heras León, winner of the National Prize for Editing (2001) and Literature (2014), who was present at the event.

The meeting was attended by Alpidio Alonso, minister of Culture; Eusebio Leal Spengler, historian of the city of Havana; Frei Betto, theologian and social fighter, and Azzedine Mihoubi, minister of Culture of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, guest of honor.

This African nation is represented by a delegation of 31 intellectuals and 200 titles, as well as by numerous attractive cultural proposals at the stand opened after the inauguration.

The literary festival, which will conclude on Sunday, February 17, will pay tribute to the 500th anniversary of the founding of the City of Havana and the 60th anniversary of the Triumph of the Cuban Revolution, while Casa de las Américas will take advantage of the great event to celebrate six decades of socio-cultural integration with Latin America, the Caribbean and the rest of the world.