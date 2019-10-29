China Interested in Shrimp Produced in Sancti Spiritus

Sancti Spíritus’s shrimp company has been included in Cuba’s portfolio of opportunities.

(Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Chinese experts will be visiting this central Cuban territory to review the shrimp producing process for possible future businesses

During the last two years, the Tunas de Zaza Shrimp Industry of Sancti Spiritus has been preparing to receive a team of the Chinese experts responsible for issuing the endorsment for the future export of the product to the Asian nation.

Luis Orlando Rodríguez, director of the shrimp Company told Escambray about the different actions undertaken for such preparation process. China will be an important area for the business taking into consideration that Europe is our only market at the moment, he added.

The ton of shrimp produced in Tunas de Zaza is currently sold at about 3 200 dollars, far below its real potential.

“In 2012 we were visited by experts from the European Union —Luis Orlando said— and we received their approval to start the exportation of our product”.

The Tunas de Zaza Shrimp Industry has already exceeded its annual export plan by two percent and continues working to break, for the fifth consecutive time, its own production record, which was 888 tons in 2018.