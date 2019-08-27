British Gallery to Host Cuban Graphic Art Exhibition

Alfredo Rostgaard, 1969, OSPAAAL, The Mike Stanfield Collection

The London House of Illustration Gallery website has announced it will shortly be hosting the largest Cuban graphic art showcase of the so called ‘Golden Age’.

Titled ‘Designed in Cuba: Cold War Graphics’, the exhibition includes 115 posters and 73 magazines distributed by OSPAAL, the Organization in Solidarity with the Peoples of Africa, Asia and Latin America.

From September 27, 2019, through January 20, 2020, the exhibit deals with themes, such as support for the liberation movements in Latin America, solidarity with the Vietnamese people, the struggle against apartheid in South Africa and the Black Panthers Party in the United States, illustrated by 33 Cuban designers, many of whom are women.

The ‘Golden Age’ of Cuban design and graphic art is the stage ranging from the 1960’s to the 1970’s. ‘Designed in Cuba: Cold War Graphics’ goes beyond that era extending to 1992 and reformulating a familiar cold war story from a totally unknown angle, showing photos with a daring montage, psychedelic colors and graphics inspired by pop culture.