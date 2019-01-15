Belize Prime Minister Arrives in Cuba for Official Visit

According to a press release, the distinguished visitor will hold official conversations with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities

Belize Prime Minister Dean Oliver Barrow is paying an official visit to Cuba starting this Tuesday, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

According to a press release, the distinguished visitor will hold official conversations with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities.

Miguel Diaz-Canel, president of the Councils of State and Ministers, announced his meeting with the premier of the Central American nation during his official visit.

The historical ties between Cuba and Belize are based on the principles of solidarity, friendship, gratitude and full support with the Caribbean, Diaz-Canel wrote in Twitter.

In August 2018, Cuba and Belize began conversations on issues of common interest related to migration with the objective of developing other mechanisms that contribute to the achievement of regular, orderly and safe migration, as well as confronting human trafficking and the illegal smuggling of migrants.