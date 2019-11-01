Anti-Imperialist Solidarity Meeting Kicks Off in Havana

The meeting is organized by the Cuban Friendship Institute and the Cuban Chapter of Social Movements. (Photo: @BrunoRguezP).

With the presence of Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, second secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People’s Power and of the Council of State, the Anti-imperialist Meeting of Solidarity for Democracy and against Neoliberalism is already taking place in Havana.

The essential purposes of the meeting are to contribute to the broadest integration of leftist forces in the struggle in defense of peace and against neoliberal policies, to strengthen solidarity with the most just causes of the people and to agree on real actions to face the growing hostility, aggressions and evil plans of imperialism.

More than a thousand representatives of popular movements, parties, social organizations, academics, intellectuals and activists from 95 countries are attending the meeting, organized by the Cuban Friendship Institute and the Cuban Chapter of Social Movements, held until Sunday.