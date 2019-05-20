ALBA-TCP Political Council to Hold Meeting in Havana

ALBA-TCP is a bulwark of respect and defense of the postulates of the proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.

The 28th Political Council of the Bolivarian Alliance of the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty will meet next May 21 in Havana, with the participation of representatives of the member countries of this Latin American and Caribbean integration mechanism.

Threats to regional peace and security, and the solidarity and defense of the Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela, will be among the driving themes of the meeting, which will allow to continue deepening political agreement, explore new opportunities for integration and reaffirm the commitment to unity, cooperation and solidarity among the nations that make up the Alliance in the current regional situation.

ALBA-TCP is a bulwark of respect and defense of the postulates of the proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, adopted by the Heads of State and Government at the II Summit of CELAC, which took place in Havana on 28 and 29 January 2014.