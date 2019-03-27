A Luxury Start for the International Book Fair in Sancti Spíritus

The largest literary event of the island will be held in this central Cuban territory until March 31st

“A book can revive lost emotions, can bring a saving idea, can return us the faith, can give us the peace we so much need”. This was one of the many phrases expressed by young writer Ariel Fonseca when inviting us to the full enjoyment of the 28th International Book Fair in Sancti Spíritus.



The event was officially welcomed in this province at the Teatro Principal with the luxury performance of the Ballet of Camagüey. Once again, the emblematic company caught the attention of the audience with a program that included the pieces Devenir, Lejazz-Hot, Silvia (P.D.D), Reminiscencia and Esmeralda.

The dancers will be meeting with the students of the Ernesto Lecuona Elementary School of Art and will be performing again at the Teatro Principal during the weekend.

The presentations and sales of books began this Wednesday morning, as well as the theoretical panels, one of them dedicated to Heras León.