21st Congress of Cuban Workers underway in Havana

Díaz-Canel is attending the working sessions of the congress. (Photo taken from http://www.ain.cu).

The 21st Congress of the Confederation of Cuban Workers (CTC) is holding sessions at Havana’s International Convention Center, with the participation of 1,200 delegates, representing unions from all economic and social sectors, including the country’s growing non-state sector.

Saturday’s opening session was presided over by Cuban First Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa and José Ramón Machado Ventura, second secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba.

During the meeting, running through Wednesday, April 24th, delegates are debating a wide range of issues related to the trade union movement, economic growth, efficiency towards sustainable development and workers’ rights and responsibilities.

CTC Secretary General Ulises Guillarte said delegates will be informed on the implementation of the economic and social guidelines of the Revolution, new policies that will impact the labor sector, the country’s economic performance thus far this year and new regulations regarding work contracts and salaries.

Under the theme “Unity, Commitment and Victory,” the congress of Cuban workers is also being attended by 52 foreign guests, who represent 30 unions from 16 countries in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

During the closing session, on Wednesday, delegates will choose a new CTC National Council and its executive secretariat.