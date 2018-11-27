Vietnamese Party, State Leader Welcomes Cuban Army Official

The Vietnamese head of state expressed his satisfaction for the excellent level of relations between the two countries, including their armies

The President of Vietnam and Secretary General of the Communist Party (PCV), Nguyen Phu Trong, received on Monday Army Corps General Leopoldo Cintra Frias, minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba, reports Prensa Latina from Hanoi.

The Vietnamese head of state expressed his satisfaction for the excellent level of relations between the two countries, including their armies, and wished Cintra Frias and the delegation of high commanders and officers who accompany him a productive stay in his country.

The latter, in turn, conveyed to Phu Trong a cordial greeting from the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Army General Raúl Castro, and expressed his wishes for the strengthening of ties between States, governments, armed institutions and peoples.

Also participating in the meeting were the Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam, Lianys Torres, and Colonel Juan Miguel García Montano, military, naval and air attaché.

Cintras Frias is making a working visit to Vietnam until Wednesday 28 as part of the regular exchanges between the armed forces of the two nations.

In the morning, he met with General Ngo Xuan Lich, Undersecretary of the Central Military Commission, Minister of Defense of Vietnam and member of the Political Bureau of the PCV.

Both reviewed the bilateral agreement on defense cooperation for the period 2017-2019, signed during the visit of the Cuban military chief to Hanoi in March 2017.

Both nations consider their ties in this field as a pillar of their

excellent multilateral relations.