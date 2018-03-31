Vietnamese Party Leader Sends Message of Gratitude to Raul Castro Ruz

In his message, the Vietnamese leader said he and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam are happy about the fine outcomes of the State visit to Cuba

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a cable of thanks to General Raul Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and president of the Council of State and the Council of Ministers of Cuba, after concluding a State visit to the country from March 28 to 30.

In his message, the Vietnamese leader said he and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam are happy about the fine outcomes of the State visit to Cuba, noting that the trip left profound sentiment and impressions in them and was a vivid demonstration of the special relationship between the two Parties, States and peoples.

“We firmly believe that the outcomes of this visit will greatly contribute to the inheritance and promotion of the Vietnam – Cuba traditional solidarity and friendship and, particularly, foster and improve the effectiveness of cooperation between our two countries in the new period,” he wrote.

He sent sincere thanks to Raul Castro, leaders of the Party and State and people of Cuba for their warm reception for the Vietnamese delegation during the visit.

The General Secretary wished the Cuban people, under the clear-sighted leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba, will continue to gain even greater accomplishments in the socio-economic model update and successfully achieve the target of building a socialist Cuba of prosperity and sustainability.

He also wished the exemplary comradeship and fraternity, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and solidarity between the Vietnamese and Cuban Parties, States and peoples will be increasingly strengthened.

Taken from http://en.nhandan.org.vn