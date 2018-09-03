Students Welcome New School Year in Sancti Spiritus

This September 3, more than 72,000 students from different educational levels will begin the 2018-2019 school year in this central Cuban territory

On this occasion nearly three thousand students will be attending boarding schools, three of which are supposed to train some 500 students, one of the alternatives of the educational sector to meet the need for teacher coverage.

During the last week of August, teachers and professors put the final touches on the organization of every school in order to guarantee the success of the school term.

The methodological preparation was also the focus of those responsible for the quality of those in charge of the educational process in Sancti Spiritus.

The provincial ceremony for the beginning of the new school year will be held at the Remberto Abad Alemán Primary School of Guayos, municipality of Cabaiguán.

(Source: Radio Sancti Spiritus / Translation: Escambray).