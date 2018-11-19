Six People Killed in Haiti during Sunday Clashes

Policemen and protesters clashed during the demonstrations leading to the deaths. Around 75 people were arrested

Six people died in Haiti Sunday during an anti-corruption protest according to Haitian authorities. The protest against embezzlement of Petrocaribe funds, left scores wounded.

Policemen and protesters clashed during the demonstrations leading to the deaths. Around 75 people were arrested.

Thousands of citizens marched in various parts of the country demanding accounts from the authorities about the fate of the Petrocaribe funds, an initiative of Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez to equate access to the fund for the countries of the region.

The demonstrators also asked for better living conditions, access to health, education, and an end to corrupt governments in the country.

After the clashes with police, opposition groups called for new protests and a complete shutdown of work and institutions.

Although several government institutions, such as the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, announced a resumption of work Monday, anti-government groups are attempting a general strike.

According to various organizations, the protests must continue until President Jovenel Moise is overthrown.

Even though the government urged the citizens to remain calm and not pay heed to those who seek to destabilize the nation, the strike is full-fledged.