Sancti Spiritus Urges Early Prevention of Chronic Kidney Disease

Latin America has the highest mortality rate in the world from CKD, which is the second cause of years of life potentially lost in the region

Mexican Doctor Alfonso Cueto Manzano, president of the Latin American Society of Nephrology and Hypertension, called in Sancti Spíritus to focus on the prevention and early diagnosis of Chronic Renal Disease (CKD).

During the scientific sessions of the Ninth National Congress of Nephrology, the expert said that Latin America has the highest mortality rate in the world from CKD, which is the second cause of years of life potentially lost in the region.

In this regard, he underlined the urgency to rethink the way of approaching this condition in the primary and secondary health care levels within a multidisciplinary approach.

“It is necessary to prevent people from reaching the stage of dialysis or transplantation”, said the academic, who also urged to promote behaviors that take into consideration the analysis of risk conditioning factors, including diabetes mellitus, hypertension, obesity and smoking.

The 9th National Congress of Nephrology that takes place in Sancti Spiritus until tomorrow, is addressing this Friday issues related to CKD as a cardiovascular risk factor, the effectiveness of the reuse of dialyzers and their economic impact, and the quality of life in transplant patients.

The event, which brings together delegates from other provinces and countries is being held under the motto “To reduce the impact of Renal Disease”.