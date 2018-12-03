Saharawi President Arrives in Cuba on Official Visit

Upon arrival in Cuba, Brahim Gali said it is a great satisfaction to visit the island again, a country he called a friend

The Cuban people are always a reference for the Saharawi nation, said Brahim Gali, president of the Saharawi Arab Democratic

Republic on his arrival in Havana on Sunday evening, on an official visit.

He affirmed that Cuba has demonstrated throughout history that it has the capacity to resist, challenge and succeed, and for the Island wished triumphs and to overcome adversities.

The president said it is a great satisfaction to visit the island again, a country he called a friend.

Gali assured that by visiting and exchanging with the Cuban authorities, they will return to their homeland full of will and determination to continue the resistance until they reach the right of the Saharawi people to its total independence, completing the liberation of the territory still occupied by Morocco.

As he explained, his visit has the purpose of strengthening the ties and relations between the two peoples.

Rogelio Sierra, Cuban deputy Foreign Minister, received him at Terminal Three of the José Martí International Airport.

The agenda of the Saharawi president in Cuba includes official conversations with the Cuban authorities and it is also foreseen that he will pay tribute to José Martí in the memorial of the capital’s Revolution Square.

Brahim Gali is secretary general of the Polisario Front, a national

liberation movement in Western Sahara which aims to end the occupation of Morocco and achieve self-determination for the Saharawi people.