Restoration of the Camilo Cienfuegos Monumental Complex Concluded

The restoration actions are part of the comprehensive rehabilitation program that benefits the historical complex on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the creation of Las Villas North Front

Specialists from the Provincial Cultural Heritage Center (CPPC) of Sancti Spiritus completed the restoration of the sculptural group dedicated to Camilo Cienfuegos, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the creation of Las Villas North Front.

These restoration actions are part of the greater integral rehabilitation so far underwent by the cultural institution designed to perpetuate the historical legacy of the Hero of Yaguajay, who arrived in this territory on October 7, 1958, from the Sierra Maestra leading the Columna Invasora No. 2 Antonio Maceo.

The head of the CPPC’s restoration team, Oneyda Delgado López, gave details of all the actions that were carried out during the restoration process, which also took into consideration all the elements of Las Villas North Front Mausoleum.

The contribution of the Cultural Heritage Center was shared by other local institutions of the province aimed at improving the image of the historic complex, composed of the museum, the monument and the plaza since 1989, and the mausoleum, as well as other support areas since 2009.