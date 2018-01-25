ENGLISH NEWSPAPER IN SANCTI SPIRITUS, CUBA
Thursday - January 25 2018

CUBA-CHINA RELATIONS » 25 January, 2018

Raúl Castro Welcomes Chinese Party Leader

escambray today, cuba-china relations, raul castro
The Chinese leader visiting Cuba as the special envoy of Xi Jinping. (Photo: ACN).

During the friendly meeting, the leaders reaffirmed the excellent, historic ties that unite the two parties, governments, and peoples, as well as their interest in further developing relations

Yesterday, January 24, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, received Song Tao, head of the Communist Party of China’s international ties department, who was visiting Cuba as the special envoy of Xi Jinping, secretary general of the Communist Party of China and President of the People’s Republic of China, to share information about agreements adopted at the XIX Congress of the party.

During the friendly meeting, the leaders reaffirmed the excellent, historic ties that unite the two parties, governments, and peoples, as well as their interest in further developing relations.

Accompanying the visitor was his Excellency Zheng Xi, China’s ambassador in Cuba, and additionally participating on the Cuban side was José Ramón Balaguer Cabrera, member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat and head of its international relations department.

Archivado en:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Address: Adolfo del Castillo # 10 Sancti Spíritus, Cuba
Tel: 53 41 323003, 53 41 323025
e-mail: cip220@cip.enet.cu
Founded on January 4, 1979.
Web page since December 25, 1999.
Copyright ©2018 / ISSN 9664-1277