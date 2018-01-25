During the friendly meeting, the leaders reaffirmed the excellent, historic ties that unite the two parties, governments, and peoples, as well as their interest in further developing relations

Yesterday, January 24, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, received Song Tao, head of the Communist Party of China’s international ties department, who was visiting Cuba as the special envoy of Xi Jinping, secretary general of the Communist Party of China and President of the People’s Republic of China, to share information about agreements adopted at the XIX Congress of the party.

During the friendly meeting, the leaders reaffirmed the excellent, historic ties that unite the two parties, governments, and peoples, as well as their interest in further developing relations.

Accompanying the visitor was his Excellency Zheng Xi, China’s ambassador in Cuba, and additionally participating on the Cuban side was José Ramón Balaguer Cabrera, member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat and head of its international relations department.