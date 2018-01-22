Army General Raúl Castro, president of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba, was nominated as a candidate for deputy to the National Assembly of People’s Power by the municipality of Segundo Frente, in the province of Santiago de Cuba.
In an extraordinary session of the Municipal Assembly, held at the Los Andes
cinema in Mayarí Arriba, the nomination of Raul was unanimously supported
by the 79 delegates who, elected by the people in their respective
constituencies, are part of that governing body.
Along with Raul was also nominated to the Parliament Yarisandi Hechavarría,
engineer in the Sierra Cristal Agroforestry Enterprise.
Four other valuable companions in these mountains with an outstanding
revolutionary and labor career were chosen as candidates for delegates to
the Provincial Assembly of People’s Power (APPP).
Likewise, the candidacy of Lázaro Expósito Canto, first secretary of the
PCC in this territory, to the Parliament was approved during the
extraordinary meeting of the Municipal Assembly of the People’s Power of
Santiago de Cuba and where José Ramón Balaguer Cabrera, member of the
secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC, also appears.
In those sessions, the nine municipal assemblies in the province nominated
54 deputies to the Parliament and 105 delegates to the APPP, in accordance
with the provisions of article 94 of the Electoral Law of Cuba.
Later they will show the photos and biographies of the candidates in public
places and of easy access, and there will also be exchanges with the
population of the 13 Electoral Districts, where the right to vote will be
exercised on March 11, in a transparent exercise of democracy.