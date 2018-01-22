Army General Raúl Castro, president of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba, was nominated as a candidate for deputy to the National Assembly of People’s Power by the municipality of Segundo Frente, in the province of Santiago de Cuba.

In an extraordinary session of the Municipal Assembly, held at the Los Andes

cinema in Mayarí Arriba, the nomination of Raul was unanimously supported

by the 79 delegates who, elected by the people in their respective

constituencies, are part of that governing body.

Along with Raul was also nominated to the Parliament Yarisandi Hechavarría,

engineer in the Sierra Cristal Agroforestry Enterprise.

Four other valuable companions in these mountains with an outstanding

revolutionary and labor career were chosen as candidates for delegates to

the Provincial Assembly of People’s Power (APPP).

Likewise, the candidacy of Lázaro Expósito Canto, first secretary of the

PCC in this territory, to the Parliament was approved during the

extraordinary meeting of the Municipal Assembly of the People’s Power of

Santiago de Cuba and where José Ramón Balaguer Cabrera, member of the

secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC, also appears.

In those sessions, the nine municipal assemblies in the province nominated

54 deputies to the Parliament and 105 delegates to the APPP, in accordance

with the provisions of article 94 of the Electoral Law of Cuba.

Later they will show the photos and biographies of the candidates in public

places and of easy access, and there will also be exchanges with the

population of the 13 Electoral Districts, where the right to vote will be

exercised on March 11, in a transparent exercise of democracy.