Raul Castro Awarded Vietnamese Golden Star Order

The Order was bestowed upon the Cuban leader in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the special solidarity between the two countries

The leader of the Vietnamese Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong has presented the Golden Star Order —the highest recognition of the Asian country— to Cuban President Raul Castro.

At a ceremony in the Cuban capital, the Vietnamese visitor said that the Order was bestowed upon the Cuban leader in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the special solidarity between the Parties, States, Governments and people of the two countries.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Castro highlighted the time-tested relationship between the Vietnam and Cuba. “The Parties, Governments and peoples of Cuba and Vietnam have always stood side by side with each other and shared experienced in building socialism,” he said, noting that the bilateral relationship will be preserved by young generations of the two countries.

Nguyen Phu Trong is concluding his Cuba visit on Friday, travelling to the Eastern province of Santiago de Cuba where he will pay homage to Cuban National Hero Jose Marti and the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery

During his stay on the island the Vietnamese party leader held official talks with President Raul Castro and other high-ranking officials.

A joint statement issued by the two delegations says that the leaders agreed on the need to expand and deepen the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, thus actively contributing to their national construction and defense, and to maintaining peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

During the talks, they expressed their satisfacion with the flourishing bilateral relations and affirmed their determination to turn the special relations into a new development period, on the basis of political trust.

Raul Castro thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and Government for freeing the Cuban Government from its debt to the Vietnamese Government, describing this as an illustration of the two countries’ special relations.

According to the declaration, the two sides will consider their potential to boost cooperation in priority fields such as energy, telecommunication, tourism, construction, healthcare services, industry, agriculture, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, transport, and other spheres.