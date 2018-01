The distinguished visitor will hold official talks with the President of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba, Raul Castro



The President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Mulatu Teshome Wirtu, will arrive in Cuba this January 8, on an official visit to the island.

Among other activities, during his stay the distinguished visitor will hold an official meeting with President of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz.