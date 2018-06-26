New Party Leaders Appointed in Cuban Provinces

The new party leaders were appointed in western Havana and in eastern Holguin

At the request of the Party Political Bureau, the Provincial Party Committee in Holguín, meeting in a plenary session, agreed to free Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar as its first secretary, and in his place elected Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, who has served as a professional member of the Provincial Executive Bureau for the past seven years.

Santiesteban Velázquez holds a Bachelor’s degree in Education, and at 52 years of age has a proven track record as a professional cadre for the Young Communist League and the Party, serving as PCC municipal first secretary, head of the provincial ideological department, and as a professional member of the Provincial Committee Executive Bureau.

Participants in the plenum emphasized the outstanding work carried out by Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar leading the Provincial Committee over a five-year period, during which positive results were achieved in advancing many programs, and in the Party’s work.

Likewise, the Havana Provincial Party Committee, on the request of the Political Bureau, agreed in a plenary session to free Lázara Mercedes López Acea from her responsibility as first secretary, and in her place elected Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, who held the same position in Holguin.

Torres Iríbar has a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences, and at 54 years of age has extensive experience as a professional cadre in the Young Communist League and the PCC, serving as a professional member of the Executive Bureau, first secretary of the Municipal Committee, a Central Committee functionary, and first secretary in Guantánamo and Holguín.

Participants in the plenum recognized the outstanding work of Lázara Mercedes over the nine years she led the Party Provincial Committee. She will be joining the Central Committee Secretariat, and will continue supporting fundamental efforts in the capital from this position.

The plenums were chaired by Party Second Secretary José Ramón Machado Ventura.