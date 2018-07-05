Miguel Diaz-Canel in Jamaica to Attend CARICOM Conference

The Cuban president is participating in the meeting at the invitation of CARICOM’s current chairman, Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Honorable Andrew Holness

The president of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez, arrived on Thursday morning in Montego Bay, Jamaica, where he will attend the 39th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Diaz-Canel’s visit responds to an invitation of CARICOM’s current chairman, Jamaica´s Prime Minister, Honorable Andrew Holness.

Upon his arrival, the Cuban president was welcomed at Montego Bay’s airport, by the president of the Jamaican Senate, Thomas Tavares-Finson.

Accompanying Diaz-Canel in his visit to the neighboring island are Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rogelio Sierra Díaz; and Cuban Ambassador to Kingston, Inés Fors Fernández.

This is the second time that Diaz Canel makes a trip abroad since he took office last April 19th.

Cuba and CARICOM member states share common historical roots, liberation struggles and mutual solidarity.