Machado Ventura Highlights Links with Uruguayan Broad Front

Representatives of that organization met with the Cuban Party leader this Wednesday in Havana

José Ramón Machado Ventura, second secretary of the Party Central Committee, received this Wednesday afternoon Javier Miranda, president of Uruguay’s Broad Front (Frente Amplio-FA), currently visiting the country.

In a fraternal atmosphere, noted were the excellent relations between the FA and the PCC and between the governments of the two countries; and the two sides exchanged views on the current political situation in the region and the world; in addition to other international affairs.

During the meeting, the Uruguayan party reiterated the readiness to attend the São Paulo Forum, due to take place in Cuba July 15 through 17, as a further effort to achieve Latin American unity.

Machado Ventura informed the Uruguayan delegation about the fulfillment of the agreements of the Seventh Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba, and the evaluation of the process of updating the Cuban economic model. He also provided details of the recent general elections and the creation of the Parliamentary Commission that will draft the proposal for a new Cuban Constitution.

The FA delegation is undertaking an extensive program of bilateral exchanges with Cuban authorities and organizations, in order to learn about aspects of the island’s political, economic and social reality.

Accompanying the distinguished visitor were José Bayardi, president of the FA’s International Relations and Affairs Commission, as well as Eduardo Lorier, ambassador of Uruguay to Cuba.

Also participating were José Ramón Balaguer, member of the Secretariat and head of the International Relations Department of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, and other Cuban officials.

ELEMENTS OF INTEREST

The Broad Front (FA) is a political coalition founded on February 5, 1971, which has been in power in Uruguay since 2004.

At present it holds 50 out of 99 seats in the Chamber of Deputies, and is represented by 15 out of a total of 30 senators.

The Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) is profoundly grateful to the FA for its resolute solidarity with the struggles waged by the Cuban people, especially in the fight against the criminal U.S. blockade.

The relations between the PCC and the FA are historic and fraternal. The PCC maintains close ties with all the political parties and organizations that make up this Uruguayan coalition.