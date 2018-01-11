According to the organizing committee, the event will be attended by famous artists from different countries

The organizing committee of the Jazz Plaza International Festival announced the opening of its 33rd edition next January 16, which will run simultaneously in the cities of Havana and Santiago de Cuba until the 21st of the same month.

The opening ceremony will include a concert by maestro Bobby Carcasses at

Havana´s National Theater at 9 pm, where he will have several guests, in a

demonstration of his already traditional Afro-Cuban jazz.

In a press briefing held at the Hotel Nacional, Carcasses said he feels very gratified to see how this event, which began in 1980 as something without great pretensions, has already become one of the most important jazz events in Latin America.

Victor Rodriguez, head of the organizing committee, said the event will be

attended by 50 foreign groups, several young Cuban artists who emerged from

Jojazz Festival, as well as important local orchestras such as Irakere, Aragon and Pancho Amat, among others.

He added that thanks to the collaboration of the American jazz label Blue Note Records, there will be present in the festival famous artists from that country like Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ted Nash, Joseph Salvatore Lovano, Victor Goines; and others no less important such as Spanish Diego El Cigala, Argentina´s Blas Rivera Trio, British David Chew, Chile´s Rodrigo Iter, Colombian Eduardo Bandola, Congolese Ray Lema, among others.

Pianist and composer Roberto Fonseca, member of the organizing committee,

thanked in advance the participation of the foreign figures, and described this as the ideal opportunity for the domestic artists to prove their worth in the international arena.

He added that the closing ceremony will include a concert by the famous Cuban musician X Alfonso on January 21st, in Havana´s Avellaneda Hall.