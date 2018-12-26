Espejo de Paciencia Comic Book Launched in Sancti Spiritus

The Fanzine La isla mágica, based on Espejo de paciencia, the first literary work written in Cuba, was presented in Sancti Spiritus as part of the Lunas de Invierno festivity

Espejo de paciencia, written by Silvestre de Balboa in 1608 and considered as the first Cuban literary work, has been presented as a comic book by Fermín Vega (Boyce) in Sancti Spiritus, during the third edition of the Fanzine of the Éramos 13 Project.

The text entitled La isla mágica is sponsored by the local Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS, in Spanish) as it was the winner of the 2016 Artecomic National Contest.

“This came up as a result of the Ojala Creation Award and I thought about this story that tells the abduction of Bishop Fray Juan de las Cabezas Altamirano by French corsair Gilberto Girón in the town of Yara, an event that is little known, except for a few references in the history books”, said the author in an exclusive interview to Escambray .

The Éramos 13 Comics Project has published other editions of the Fanzine with texts compiled in the workshops that for three years have been celebrated in this central Cuban province.

Unfortunately, cartoons have little editorial presence in Cuba, so each issue of the Fanzine made in Sancti Spiritus is vital to foster love for comics stories.