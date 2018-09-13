Díaz-Canel Visits Western Province of Pinar del Rio

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel paid a government visit to the western province of Pinar del Rio, where he checked economic and social programs

As part of his agenda earlier this week, the President of Cuba’s Councils of State and Ministers reviewed progress being made on agricultural, energy, and tourism plans, of key importance to the country’s development.

He learned that currently under cultivation across the country are 8,321 hectares of vegetables in intensive small urban and suburban farms.

Another 461 hectares are devoted to medicinal plants in 142 farms that raise 42 species for the Ministry of Public Health.

Díaz-Canel commented on the importance of abiding by established agricultural practices to ensure good harvests, including attention to the quality of seeds and preparation of soil.

With the goal of generating 24% of the country’s electrical energy with renewable resources, a number of investments are underway to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and contaminating emissions.

By the end of this year, Cuba should receive 4.75 million international visitors, while this figure is below initial projections, the sector made a laudable effort despite weather contingencies and additional restrictions imposed by the United States on visits from that country.

Díaz-Canel also toured key sites in the province of Pinar del Río, including Hermanos Saíz University, commenting that the objective of his regular visits to local areas and dialogue with the population is to help resolve problems at this level.