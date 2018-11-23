Díaz-Canel Receives President of the Government of Spain

During the cordial meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on the current positive state of bilateral relations, based on the historical ties that unite our peoples

The President of the Councils of States and Ministers, Miguel Díaz-Canel, received on Thursday the President of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain, His Excellency Mr. Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, who is making an official visit to Cuba.

During the cordial meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on the current positive state of bilateral relations, based on the historical ties that unite our peoples; and they agreed on the interest of strengthening them in areas such as economic-commercial, cultural, scientific and academic, and cooperation. They also discussed issues on the international agenda.

The distinguished visitor was accompanied by Ministers Josep Borrell Fontelles, of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation; and María Reyes Maroto Illera, of Industry, Trade and Tourism; Ambassador Juan Fernández Trigo; Secretary of State for International Cooperation and for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Juan Pablo de Laiglesia; as well as other members of his delegation.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla; Minister of Tourism Manuel Marrero Cruz; Acting Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Antonio Carricarte Corona; Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Rogelio Sierra Díaz; Ambassador to Spain Gustavo Machín Gómez; and other officials of the Cuban Foreign Ministry participated.