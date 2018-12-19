Diaz-Canel Praises Advances in Computerization of Society

The Cuban President highlighted the efforts underway in this process, approved in February 2017 by the Council of Ministers, adding that we will move forward without being dazzled by perverse proposals from the empire

President Miguel Diaz-Canel asserted on Tuesday that Cuba will continue its advance in the computerization of society without foreign interference or impositions by domination platforms.

Speaking at a debate at the People’s Power National Assembly on computerization, the president highlighted the efforts underway in this process, approved in February 2017 by the Council of Ministers, and insisted that there will be no space for the presence of subversive initiatives such as those promoted against Cuba by the US government.

We will move forward without being dazzled by perverse proposals from the empire, he noted at Havana’s Convention Center, when referring to the task force activated this year by Washington under the alleged intention of bringing free Internet to Cuba.

Diaz-Canel described the US government’s stance as hypocritical, because it uses free Internet to block Cuba and prevent access to infrastructure.

In that regard, he denounced the true objective of such programs to subvert order in Cuba and to implement a colonial and interfering platform that will destroy the national identity and will impose the values of the empire.

According to the head of State, the steps in the computerization of society are already visible, starting with those taken regarding software, computer applications and domestic production operating systems.

Regarding the vital components of the process, he referred at the plenary, attended by more than 600 lawmakers, to the electronic government and electronic commerce: the former with some progress, while the latter is in an experimental phase and is expected to take off in 2019.

Diaz-Canel expressed his interest in closing the year with the presence on the Internet through websites of all agencies of the Central State Administration and territorial governments, as a tool for interaction with the people.

The first stage is the presence, the second stage, scheduled to start in 2019, is to ensure contact through these pages with the population, he said.

The Cuban president ratified Cuba’s political will to promote the computerization of society.