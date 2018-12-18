Diaz-Canel: Illegalities are Incompatible with the Present and Future of the Country

The President of the Councils of State and Ministers stressed the importance of control, quality and order in the services offered to the population

Demonstrations of illegality and irregularities in domestic trade are incompatible with what we want as the present and future of the country, said the President of the Councils of State and

Ministers, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

Without control, services without quality or order, one cannot speak of consumer protection, added the president, after hearing details of the inspection of that sector and the debate of the deputies of the Commission for Attention to Services of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP).

Regarding indisciplines, the President of the Councils of State and

Ministers pointed out that the majority occurs in entities of municipal and provincial subordination, so it is part of the control that the government structures have to establish in those instances.

He also stressed the importance of the culture of detail, visual presence and care in the attention, and stressed the need to implement comprehensive quality management systems, from the smallest units to the largest.

Betsy Díaz Velázquez, minister of Domestic Trade, explained that the preparation of the cadre and the establishment of the international system of units are two of the main lines in which they work.

Likewise, e-commerce will be gradually implemented and work is being done on the improvement of municipal companies.

She said that another priority is the access of self-employed to wholesale markets, and that the intention is to defend a state food services, flexible and with incentives, but efficient.

The Commission also shared experiences in confronting illegalities and the deputies agreed that control in domestic trade must be a constant, since it is a critical sector for the people.

Those present recognized as the main difficulties the differences in the quantities of products, shortages and surpluses in warehouses, sales areas and entities.

If these issues are not resolved, talking about consumer protection will become a slogan, but we will not achieve what is needed, which are results, concluded Díaz-Canel.