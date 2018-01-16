The Cuban athletes will compete in important tournaments to be hosted by Iran and Russia this month



Three Cuban Greco-Roman wrestlers, led by Olympic and world champion Ismael Borrero (59 kg), will attend the Takhti Cup in the Iranian city of Mahshahr, next January 25 and 26.

Borrero, who will now compete in the 67 kg division, will be accompanied by

Luis Gutierrez (77) and Antonio Duran (85), young promising figures of the

Cuban squad.

This will be an important warm-up event for the Cuban athletes ahead of the

Barranquilla 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games, their main goal this

year.

The coach of the small delegation is Filiberto Azcuy, twice Olympic monarch.

The Caribbean island was also invited to two major wrestling tournaments in

Russia and an entire Greco-Roman squad, including Javier Dumenigo (60),

Miguel Martinez (67), Yosvany Peña (77), Daniel Gregorich (87), Yasmani

Lugo (97) and Oscar Pino (130), will compete in the Ivan Poddubny Cup, to be

held in Krasnodar from next January 19-21.

The thrice Olympic champion and five-time world monarch Mijain Lopez will

also make the journey but only to train and watch possible rivals.

Meanwhile, the Cuban national men´s and women´s free-style sides will also

compete in the Ivan Yariguin Grand prix, in the also Russian city of

Krasnoyarsk from January 26 to 28 next.