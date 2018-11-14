Cuban Wrestler Daniel Gregorich Wins Silver in Bucharest

The Greco-Roman wrestler earned the medal in the 2018 World U23 Wrestling Championships running in Bucharest, Romania, until next Saturday

Cuban Greco-Roman wrestler Daniel Gregorich (87 kg) earned the silver medal in the 2018 World U23 Wrestling Championships

running in Bucharest, Romania, until next Saturday.

Gregorich, champion of the Central American and Caribbean Games of Barranquilla, last August, lost 2-10 in the final to Ukrainian Semen Novikov, according to the official website of the contest.

On his way to the final, the Cuban athlete achieved four victories,

including one in the semifinals over Russian Gazi Khalilov, whom he defeated 7-1.

He debuted in the qualifying phase with a 4-0 win over Yoan Dimitrov, from Bulgaria; while in the round-of-16 he beat 5-0 Indian Sunil Kumar, and then in quarterfinals, he won 3-1 over Belarus Anton Kurs.

The latter and Azeri Islam Abbasov were the bronze medalists of this division.

Cuba attended this competition with two other wrestlers, the man Reineri Andreu (57 kilos in the freestyle modality), champion in the first edition of this tournament hosted last year by the Polish city of Bydgoszcz; and Yudaris Sanchez (women´s 68 kg freestyle event), runner-up in the world junior tournament of Tampere 2017, in Finland.

Sanchez, who also won a bronze medal in Bydgoszcz, will debut today against Bulgarian Viktoria Ivanova.