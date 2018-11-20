Cuban President Mourns Death of Venezuelan Ambassador

Rodríguez Araque died on Monday in Havana, where he had served as ambassador since 2014, before serving as Secretary General of the Union of South American Nations (Unasur)

Miguel Díaz-Canel, president of the Councils of State and Ministers, expressed his sorrow for the death in Havana of Alí

Rodríguez, Venezuela’s ambassador to Cuba and a prominent Bolivarian fighter.

Our heartfelt embrace goes to the Bolivarian family that suffers the loss of an exemplary revolutionary, Ali Rodriguez Araque, Ambassador of Venezuela in Cuba. Guerrilla, political, intellectual and Latin Americanist, already inseparable from Cuba. Until always, brother, the Cuban leader wrote in his Twitter account.

Rodríguez Araque died on Monday in Havana, where he had served as ambassador since 2014, before serving as Secretary General of the Union of South American Nations (Unasur).

The political background of this lawyer, diplomat and revolutionary fighter included the leadership of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the General Secretariat of the Conference of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The official held various political positions in Venezuela, was elected as principal deputy (1993) and senator of the Congress (1998); he was a member of the Presidential Commission for Energy and Mines Liaison of the then President Hugo Chávez (1999-2004).