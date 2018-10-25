Cuban President Announces Visits to Russia, Asian Countries

This is the first international tour of Diaz-Canel after being elected president last April

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will make official visits to the Russian Federation and several Asian countries, the

Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Wednesday.

During a press conference, Bruno Rodriguez, minister of Foreign Affairs, in response to a question on the subject said that in the coming days the Cuban leader will travel to Russia.

The diplomat added that Diaz-Canel will also travel through several Western European capitals. He will later travel to China, North Korea, Vietnam and Laos.

