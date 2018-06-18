Cuban Larduet Golden at Guimarães World Challenge Cup

Larduet had an exceptional performance on Portuguese soil where he reached very high scores

Cuban gymnast Manrique Larduet won three gold medals in the men’s events (rings, vault and parallel bars) of the 2018 IGF

World Challenge Cup of Guimaraes, Portugal, in which his countryman Randy Leru also earned a silver medal in the high bar event.

Larduet had an exceptional performance on Portuguese soil where he reached very high scores.

In parallel bars, for example, the runner-up of the all-around event in Glasgow 2015 World Championships amounted 15,100 points, while in vault and rings he earned 14,675 and 14,650 units respectively.

The runner-up in rings Romanian Andrei Muntean (14,500) and Japonese Kuntaro Yunoki (14,300) earned the bronze, while in parallel bars Muntean ranked second again with 14.600 points, 0.250 more than third-placed Switzerland’s Henji Mboyo.

Meanwhile, Guatemalan Jorge Vega Lopez took the vault silver medal with 14.575 points, while Japanese Takumi Sato (14.350) ranked third.

Cuban coach Carlos Gil told ACN he was also very pleased with the performance of the other Cuban attending the contest, Randy Leru, who finished second in the high bar with 14,000, behind Hungarian David Vecsernyes (14,050) and ahead of Mexico’s Kevin Cerda who came third with 13.650