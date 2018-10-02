Cuban Duo Wins Punta Cana Beach Volleyball Tournament

The Cuban team earned the title by defeating 2-0 (21-15 and 22-20) Mexicans Josue Gaxiola and Jose Rubio last Sunday

The Cuban duo of Karell Peña-Luis Reyes won the gold medal of the 4th stop of the 2018 NORCECA Beach Volleyball Circuit held

in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, with the presence of 21 teams per sex from 16 countries.

According to the contest website, Peña and Reyes earned the title of the men’s event by defeating 2-0 (21-15 and 22-20) Mexicans Josue Gaxiola and Jose Rubio last on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Cuban women´s pair of Yanisleidis Sanchez-Arlin Hechavarria ranked fourth when losing 1-2 (16-21, 21-16 and 12-15) to Mexicans Martha Revuelta and Zaira Orellana in the bronze medal match.

Sanchez and Hechavarria lost in semifinals to the McNamara twin sisters, from Canada, who were runners-up after being beaten 0-2 (22-24 y 15-21) in the final by Americans Falyn Fonoimoana-Molly Turner.