Cuban Deputies Study Constitutional Text Derived from Popular Consultation

A summary of the final draft was presented Tuesday by Council of State Secretary Homero Acosta Álvarez, in a plenary session attended by President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez

This Friday, the proposed Constitution including input from the popular consultation, that mobilized Cuba August 13-November 15, will be presented to the Second Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People’s Power’s Ninth Legislature.

A summary of the final draft was presented yesterday, Tuesday, by Council of State Secretary Homero Acosta Álvarez, in a plenary session with President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on hand.

In his report, Acosta explained that some 21,770 persons were involved in the organization and processing of the consultation.

He stated that the process has been broadly recognized as democratic and unique, and that satisfaction has been expressed given the importance that the Cuban government has given to the people’s opinion on the draft.

He reiterated that all proposals, were analyzed and grouped in 9,595 categories, and although not all were directly reflected in the text, they contributed to the collective construction of a draft that synthesizes the popular will.

Today the deputies will independently study the new proposal, and on Thursday, meeting in work groups, they will discuss the changes and have the opportunity to clarify any issues, a process that will be communicated to the population.

The popular consultation in figures:

– 133,681 meetings

– 8,945,521 participants

– 1,706,872 commentaries

– 783,174 proposals, including modifications, additions, eliminations, and requests for clarification

– 2,125 proposals from Cubans resident abroad